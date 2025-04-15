Oklahoma State Lands Marshall's Leading Receiver in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is adding some depth to its receiver room.
On Monday, the Cowboys secured another player from the transfer portal, with former Marshall wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick announcing his commitment to OSU on social media. While the Cowboys already have some solid talent at wide receiver, Fitzpatrick could be a veteran star for the OSU passing game.
Last season, Fitzpatrick was the Thundering Herd’s leading receiver on their journey to a 10-3 record and Sun Belt title. He finished the season with 34 catches for 576 yards and six touchdowns while playing in all 13 contests.
Fitzpatrick had multiple receptions in all but two games last season, and despite not having a 100-yard outing, he still managed to average 16.9 yards per catch. His impressive season was enough to get him back to the power conference level, where he hopes to make his biggest impact yet.
2024 was Fitzpatrick’s only season at Marshall after spending his first four years at a couple of stops. From 2021-23, Fitzpatrick was a receiver for Michigan State but never got much of an opportunity until his last season there.
In 2023, Fitzpatrick broke out for the Spartans and made 18 catches for 252 yards and a touchdown. Almost all of Fitzpatrick’s production came in nonconference play for the Spartans, as he saw limited touches in the Big 10 schedule.
Before going to Michigan State, Fitzpatrick was at Louisville for his first season in 2020. However, he played in just one game for the Cardinals before moving on.
Considering the Cowboys might have a larger emphasis on the passing game under new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, Fitzpatrick could seamlessly fit into OSU’s scheme. Whether it be TCU transfer Hauss Hejny or an OSU returner starting at quarterback next season, Fitzpatrick should be a reliable target in the passing game.
Fitzpatrick will join a receiver room in Stillwater that includes returning talent such as Da’Wain Lofton and Talyn Shettron, and he will look to be another explosive option for the Cowboys. While he has struggled to find opportunity at points in his career, that shouldn’t be a problem for him under Mike Gundy next season.