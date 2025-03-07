Oklahoma State Lands on Short List for 2026 DB Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma State Cowboys may be taking a page out of the OKC Thunder’s playbook. The Pokes have been paying attention to the success of Thunder superstar Jalen Williams and they thought they would try to get one of their own. The Cowboys may have found one tucked away in Marietta, Georgia.
Face-to-face contact is once again set to pick back up in March and Oklahoma State got some major news on Monday. The Cowboys coaching staff had been hard at work trying to land the next Oklahoma State Superstar.
2026 prep defensive back Jalen Williams announced on social media that he had narrowed his list down to five college football programs. Before Williams narrowed the list, it included upwards of 34 major football offers. Now the short list of five includes Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Arizona State and NC State.
Williams is a 6-foot-0 defensive specialist from Marrieta, Georgia who has been turning heads since he set foot on the football field. He is currently ranked as the No. 8 defensive back in the country and holds a four-star raring.
While at Kell High School this season, Williams earned Region 6 Class AAAA All-Region honors last season with 38 total tackles, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, a blocked field goal and an unusual stat that comes in handy: Williams recovered four onside kick attempts.
Many consider NC State as the early favorite to land the future lock-down cornerback but hold your horses. Williams announced his offer from Oklahoma State on Valentine’s Day and within a matter of hours he announced he set up and official visit with the Pokes.
Williams is slated to make an official visit to Stillwater on April 17th. The coaching staff is surely to pull out all the stops to impress the Georgia star. He will follow up his visit to Stilly with trips to Arizona State and NC State. The Cowboys have scheduled upwards of 30 official offers in the coming months as recruiting is about to take off.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.