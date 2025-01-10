Oklahoma State Lands Portal Commitment From Ole Miss Linebacker
Oklahoma State has picked up another commitment in the transfer portal.
On Thursday, Jaylon “Trip” White announced his commitment to the Cowboys. White spent the first three seasons of his career at Ole Miss and enters Stillwater with two years of eligibility remaining.
Over his first few years of college football, White struggled to find consistent playing time. Used mostly as a special teams player for the Rebels, White appeared in 21 games across three seasons and accumulated nine tackles. Originally a three-star prospect out of Arkansas, White is looking to find more success with the Cowboys.
OSU offered White in 2021 before he ultimately decided to begin his college career with the Rebels. Now, in 2025, OSU is getting a commitment from a player it once sought after.
While many of OSU’s transfer additions this offseason have come from smaller schools, White is another example of the team’s other main portal route. Throughout the offseason, OSU has also collected players from big schools, such as White from Ole Miss, as they look to carve out a bigger role than they had elsewhere.
While OSU might be considered a downgrade from Ole Miss as a program, opportunity is one of the most difficult things to find in college football in 2025. With so many players earning extra years of eligibility and money being thrown around at virtually everybody, finding a perfect fit is nearly impossible.
As White looks to make an impact under the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, he will have some big shoes to fill. With linebacker stars Collin Oliver and Nick Martin heading to the NFL and other important linebackers such as Jeff Roberson moving on, linebacker is one of the biggest question marks for the team entering next season.
