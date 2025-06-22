Oklahoma State Lands UCLA Punter in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is adding some help in the special teams department for next season.
On Saturday night, UCLA transfer Chase Barry announced his commitment to OSU. Barry, a punter, is the latest addition to an OSU team that is looking to have a bounce-back campaign in 2025.
Barry has spent the past three seasons at UCLA and made his largest impact for the Bruins last season. Although Barry is a punter, he only has three career punts, including two in UCLA’s season opener in 2024, going for 79 total yards.
Despite Barry’s official position, he was used mostly as a holder last season, never mishandling a snap on his 44 holds. While it is unknown how the Cowboys intend to use Barry next season, they could have an experienced holder at the minimum.
Barry’s addition could prove that the Cowboys are committed to making sure that every part of the game has immense attention to detail. While that attention to detail is critical for teams looking to make runs to the College Football Playoff, it could also give a team like OSU a small advantage as it looks to rebound from winning only three games last season.
Under Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have always seemed to answer the call when they are counted out or overlooked. While there have always been some problems with meeting expectations in years with a lot of hype surrounding the team, 2025 could be another example of a classic OSU season.
This offseason, the Cowboys made strides in a number of areas to ensure that they could make it back to a bowl game next season. With new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham running the show, the Cowboys could have the different look they need to make things happen next season.