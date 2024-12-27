Oklahoma State Lands Virginia Transfer DT Michael Diatta
Oklahoma State continues to add defensive pieces for the 2025 campaign.
On Thursday, the Cowboys earned a commitment from Virginia transfer Michael Diatta. A defensive tackle entering his fifth season of college football, Diatta established himself as a solid player at Virginia over the past four years.
Last season was his most productive year for the Cavaliers, totaling 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended. While Virginia’s defense was just outside the top 100 in the FBS, Diatta helped the team finish in the top half of the FBS in rushing defense, which would be a massive improvement for the Cowboys, who failed to crack the top 125 in that category this season.
Before having his best year in 2024, Diatta steadily climbed the ladder and became a larger part of Virginia’s defense each season. Playing along the defensive line throughout his first three years, Diatta had 18 tackles and a tackle for loss in 2023 in his first true breakout year.
Diatta played in only 12 games combined in his first two seasons and had eight tackles, including two tackles for loss. While his playing time was sparse at the beginning of his career, he eventually forced his team’s hand with an impressive 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame.
He will join the Cowboys as one of the many transfers who have already made their way to Stillwater for the 2025 season. Under recently hired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, the Cowboys are looking to turn around the defense.
With OSU looking to get back to its winning ways and avoid a second straight losing season, additions like Diatta are a significant step in the right direction. While OSU has many players on their way out, and there are no guarantees in the transfer portal, bringing in veteran players with experience at one of the top levels of college football is always a good bet.
