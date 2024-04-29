Oklahoma State Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s defense is losing some depth to the transfer portal.
After three seasons at OSU, linebacker Donovan Stephens announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Stephens has spent the past three seasons at OSU but has never found a consistent role in Stillwater.
Last season, Stephens had his most productive season with the Cowboys, finishing with 10 total tackles. His totals last season included two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Stephens’ best game in 2023 came in the Cowboys’ Big 12 Championship loss against Texas when he finished with a career-high four tackles. Although his defensive playing time has been limited to blowouts in most of his career, Stephens also played on special teams throughout the 2022 season.
In 2022, Stephens rarely got to play on defense, but he still finished with one tackle in the Cowboys’ early season win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
A 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker, Stephens played 23 games across two seasons at OSU and also redshirted in 2021. He came to OSU as a three-star prospect out of Del City but could not find his footing on the field in Stillwater.
After a 10-4 season that included a trip to the Big 12 Championship. OSU is looking to compete for a conference championship again next season. With the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams, OSU has its best opportunity to make the CFP as well.
In having a team that can compete for a CFP spot, OSU also has a slew of returning starters next season on both sides of the ball. Considering Stephens has been a backup throughout his time at OSU, being on the team with some of the most returning production in the country does not leave much opportunity for playing time.
If Stephens can find the right opportunity in the portal, he could be a solid addition to his next team.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.