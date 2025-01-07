Oklahoma State Linebacker Jeff Roberson Entering Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s latest transfer portal is one of the most surprising.
After he was expected to be one of the few returning starters on OSU’s defense, linebacker Jeff Roberson announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. Last season was Roberson’s fifth with the program, and he looked poised to be a veteran leader for the Cowboys next season, but he will end his college career elsewhere.
Along with his extra season of eligibility from the pandemic year in 2020, Roberson took a redshirt 2022 while missing the entire season due to injury. While he was not a significant piece of the OSU defense for much of his time in Stillwater, he emerged as a bright spot for a porous Pokes defense last season.
Roberson played in all 12 games in 2024, racking up 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He ranked third in total tackles behind Trey Rucker and Kendal Daniels, which would have made him the team’s leading returning tackler in 2025.
Roberson will go to his next school as one of the many players throughout the country who are going to enter their sixth season of college football.
Roberson’s departure is a somewhat surprising one, but the news follows OSU’s offseason theme of change. With Todd Grantham coming in as defensive coordinator and replacing Bryan Nardo, the rest of the defensive staff and much of the roster makeup on that side has changed drastically.
As the Cowboys look to improve in 2025, they will have to do so without one of their longest-tenured players. Considering all of the chaos in this offseason, this move could work out well for both sides going into next year.
