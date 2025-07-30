Oklahoma State Linebacker Named to Butkus Award Watch List
Oklahoma State is getting some preseason recognition.
On Wednesday, the Butkus Award watch list for 2025 was announced, and OSU linebacker Bryan McCoy made the cut. McCoy is set to begin his first season with the Pokes, and he could be the star of the Cowboy defense.
McCoy was one of many transfers who joined the Cowboys this offseason after playing his first three seasons at Akron. With the Zips, McCoy was one of the top players in the MAC and a consistent force on defense.
Last season, McCoy had 120 tackles, including two tackles for loss to add to a couple of pass breakups. Considering McCoy could be a hard-hitting sure tackler for the Cowboys, he could soon become a fan favorite in Stillwater.
Obviously, the Cowboys need players like McCoy to step up next season as they look to bounce back from a three-win campaign. Of course, McCoy and many other transfers weren’t around for OSU’s rough 2024, but the newcomers still have plenty to play for, with most having some type of chip on their shoulder.
Last season, McCoy was named to Second-Team All-MAC and was the star of Akron’s defense. While the step up in competition from the MAC to the Big 12 is significant, if he can have another all-conference type of season in Stillwater, he might just stay on the Butkus Award watch lists toward the end of the season.
With McCoy now in Stillwater, he will be one of the leaders of this revamped unit led by recently hired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. With an abundance of experience coaching at the college and professional levels, Grantham can provide some great coaching for a player like McCoy who is trying to take a leap in his senior year.
Throughout his career at Akron, McCoy was a consistent leader for the Zips, and he could bring a lot of value to OSU with a similar approach. Although there is no guarantee that McCoy will come in and immediately be a star for the Cowboys, some consistent play and some stellar performances should be more than enough to get the OSU defense on the right track.