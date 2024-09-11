Oklahoma State Looking to Continue Dominance in Tulsa Rivalry
Oklahoma State will renew its rivalry with Tulsa in a matchup that has become lopsided in recent years.
OSU will travel east to face Tulsa for the first time since 2021 on Saturday and look to improve to 3-0. With OSU in the race for the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff bid, this matchup likely represents OSU’s easiest and most overlooked matchup on the schedule. However, it did not used to be that way.
Although the teams have met only four times in the past decade, there have been 75 matchups since 1914. In that first meeting, OSU, then Oklahoma A&M, won 13-6. While Tulsa lost the first matchup, it had firm control over the series in the early stages, winning 19 of the first 30 meetings that did not end in a tie.
Since OSU lost the 1952 matchup to fall to 11-19-4, the Cowboys have gone 32-8-1 against the Golden Hurricane. OSU has not lost against Tulsa in Stillwater since 1951, with all nine of Tulsa’s most recent wins coming at home.
2024 marks the first of eight consecutive years the Turnpike Classic will take place. Four games will be played at each team’s home stadium, alternating each year. Despite not losing to Tulsa since 1998 and being a perennial power conference contender, OSU’s past three matchups with its rivals have been tight.
OSU trailed at halftime in its last trip to HA Chapman Stadium in 2019 before pulling away. In the 2020 and 2021 games in Stillwater, OSU never gained true separation and won the two matchups by a combined 14 points.
OSU will look to extend its series-record nine-game winning streak against Tulsa on Saturday. As Kevin Wilson looks to turn around the Golden Hurricane’s program, Tulsa could put the Cowboys on upset alert as the matchup heats up over the next decade.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Announces Mid-December Bedlam Matchup
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.