Oklahoma State Announces Mid-December Bedlam Matchup
Oklahoma State is set for a Bedlam matchup next season.
On Wednesday, OSU men’s basketball announced a Dec. 14 matchup against Oklahoma in Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. While Jon Rothstein first reported the plan for a game and reported the date last month, the schools have officially announced the plan for the contest.
Along with the matchup set to continue into next season, Bedlam also has a new title sponsor, with OERB taking over.
"The people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas are dedicated to supporting our state, including the continuation of the historic rivalry games between two of our most cherished universities," said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. "We are proud to leverage the collective strength of Oklahoma's largest industry to support OU and OSU and continue our commitment to education."
This will also be the first season for OSU under Steve Lutz, who was hired in the offseason. After losing most of last season’s contributors to the transfer portal, Lutz has rebuilt the roster with transfers and will hope his team’s experience will help it compete in the Big 12.
Of course, with OU out of the Big 12, this will be a premier nonconference matchup for the Cowboys. Looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, OSU could get a signature win over its in-state SEC rival.
OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg seems excited about the ability to continue the rivalry.
"OSU fans take great pride in the success we've had in the Bedlam rivalry,” Weiberg said. “Although we know Bedlam will look different moving forward, we are excited for this game in the Paycom Center and are grateful for the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas for their support of the series."
