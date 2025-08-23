Oklahoma State Looking to Continue Success in Season Openers
Oklahoma State is looking to continue its streak of season-opening success.
The Cowboys might be coming off one of the worst season of the Mike Gundy era, but they also began that 2024 season well. With a 44-20 win over South Dakota State last season, the Cowboys started 1-0 for the 18th time in 20 tries under Gundy.
Riding a 10-game winning streak in season openers, OSU’s success in its first game has been a key piece of the program’s overall success in recent history. Starting from behind is always rough, but the Cowboys should be able to continue their opening success next week.
Every Oklahoma State season opener under Mike Gundy
2005: W 15-10 vs. Montana State
2006: W 52-10 vs. Missouri State
2007: L 35-14 at No. 13 Georgia
2008: W 39-13 at Washington State
2009: W 24-10 vs. No. 13 Georgia
2010: W 65-17 vs. Washington State
2011: W 61-34 vs. Louisiana
2012: W 84-0 vs. Savannah State
2013: W 21-3 vs. Mississippi State (Houston)
2014: L 37-31 vs. No. 1 Florida State (Arlington)
2015: W 24-13 at Central Michigan
2016: W 61-7 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
2017: W 59-24 vs. Tulsa
2018: W 58-17 vs. Missouri State
2019: W 52-36 at Oregon State
2020: W 16-7 vs. Tulsa
2021: W 23-16 vs. Missouri State
2022: W 58-44 vs. Central Michigan
2023: W 27-13 vs. Central Arkansas
2024: W 44-20 vs. South Dakota State
Of OSU’s first 20 season openers under Gundy, eight have come against FCS schools, with the Pokes’ upcoming matchup against UT Martin marking the fourth FCS opener in the past five seasons. However, those matchups haven’t always come easy, with a couple of close calls recently in 2021 and 2023.
Considering the Cowboys don’t know much about what their identity might be or who will even start at quarterback, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see another opener against an FCS school that is too close for comfort for the Cowboys. While last season’s win over South Dakota State ended the streak, OSU had won five straight season openers by two possessions or less, which came after a three-year streak of opening wins by at least 35 points.
With OSU in a bit of a transitional period going into this season, there are plenty of variables that could swing the final outcome. Although OSU is a clear favorite and should be able to start 1-0 against UT Martin, if OSU’s trend of close openers continues, there’s a chance that trouble could be brewing in Stillwater.