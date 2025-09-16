Oklahoma State Looking to Find Success in Running Game vs. Tulsa
Oklahoma State has had some rushing issues this season, but there is some confidence the team can turn things around.
OSU hasn’t impressed through the first two weeks of the season, but a matchup with Tulsa could allow it to head in the right direction. The offense has put together only 30 points across two games, and the Cowboys’ lack of a running game could be why.
While Mike Gundy’s teams have typically been known for their passing attacks, he has consistently sent running backs to the NFL. With the struggles to rush the football through two games, Gundy explained what it might take to get back on track in that department.
"I used to always say 4.5 yards per carry, but I've noticed that recently it's not as prominent as it used to be,” Gundy said. “Teams are more physical up front. There are better athletes up front on defense than there have been in years past. I think if you could average four yards a carry, it's a successful night."
For the Cowboys, the rushing game has been a struggle thus far, and that could be partially because of the battle for the starting spot. In the latest depth chart released on Monday, OSU still has Kalib Hicks, Sesi Vailahi, Rodney Fields Jr., Trent Howland and Freddie Brock IV all fighting for positioning.
Through two games, Howland seems to be the most successful back, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, albeit on only six total attempts. While he has had limited opportunity, Howland is still catching the attention of Gundy and the rest of the coaching staff.
"We've got a number of backs that are doing a good job but [Howland], prior to turning his ankle out there, was running good; running with confidence,” Gundy said. “He's a little bit older, a bit more mature than some of the other guys. He brings a little bit of a different quality to the table. When he's had opportunities, he's played well for us."
Without Hauss Hejny on the field to give the Cowboys a rushing element at quarterback, it is more important for the offensive line to put together good performances. After being called out by Gundy after the win against UT Martin, the offensive line had a far worse day at Oregon.
With a full week to regroup and now a week to prepare for Tulsa, there is some optimism that the line will be able to be much better. One of OSU’s leaders on the offensive line, Bob Schick, is also ready to prove that the Pokes can show some clear improvement up front on Friday night.
"Really, personally, and as a unit too, we want to prove that we can go out there and score, we can drive, we can hold our blocks, we can make stops on defense and stuff,” Schick said. “Just, really go out there and prove all the naysayers wrong."