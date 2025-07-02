Oklahoma State Loses 2026 Cornerback Commit to Arkansas
While the Oklahoma State Cowboys have been on a roll as of late for recruitment, like every team, they also have to suffer a few losses in that department.
Their most recent loss comes from their 2026 cornerback recruit, Victor Lincoln, out of Lancaster, Texas.
A three-star prospect, Lincoln committed to the Cowboys back in April of this year, but has recently announced his flip to the Arkansas Razorbacks for the 2026 college football season.
He spoke to the media on why he decided to flip from Oklahoma State to Arkansas, to which Lincoln was not shy to answer.
"(I flipped to Arkansas because of) the program, relationship with the head coach, the players, the nutrition center," Lincoln said. "The defensive scheme that I'm going to be in and how I'm going to thrive in it, it's just all-around greatness."
He also spoke briefly on the academics that Arkansas has to offer, which seemed to also be a dealbreaker for the young defensive back.
"The coaches and what they have planned for the kids, it's not 'you come down here and we'll see.' They've got a plan for your freshman, sophomore, junior year, and your senior year, too," Lincoln said. "You're going to get a degree."
As it stands for Oklahoma State's remaining commitments, they still have cornerback Josiah Vilmael and safety Carter Langendefer on deck for their incoming secondary players next season.
Mike Gundy and his staff will certainly be on the hunt for another addition to their 2026 recruiting class as they also prepare for the upcoming season.