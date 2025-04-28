Oklahoma State Loses Key Defensive Lineman to Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is losing one of its top defenders.
On Monday, OSU nose tackle Justin Kirkland entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. Kirkland was a significant presence along the defensive line for the Cowboys in the past couple of seasons and is one of OSU’s biggest losses in the spring portal period.
Last season, Kirkland was one of only a few Cowboys to play in all 12 games and was a consistent force. He finished his second season in Stillwater with 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
Splitting time at nose tackle alongside Collin Clay, Kirkland was a regular contributor in both of his seasons with OSU. In 2023, Kirkland played a key role for a 10-win OSU team. He finished the season with 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss.
The Cowboys losing Kirkland is a blow to their hopes of turning around the defense, considering he would have been a key returner for a team that has little to no continuity. Still, Kirkland was a solid contributor for the Cowboys over the past couple of seasons, and he should be able to find another home with ease.
Kirkland’s departure is certainly not what the Cowboys wanted to see, but it isn’t all that surprising, given the Cowboys’ recent additions. In recent weeks, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has brought in an abundance of size along the defensive line, which could spell issues for a returning player like Kirkland.
Although Kirkland has proven he can be a reliable option for OSU along the defensive front, there was no guarantee that he would have a starting spot next season. With plenty of talented defensive additions, OSU should be able to overcome Kirkland’s departure without too many issues.
However, Kirkland should be able to find another home at a power conference school if he wants. Considering his production for the Cowboys over the past couple of seasons, it would be no surprise if he becomes the one that got away from OSU in 2025.