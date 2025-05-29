Oklahoma State Makes Appearance in First EA College Football 26 Trailer
Oklahoma State is looking good in virtual form.
On Thursday, EA Sports released the first trailer for College Football 26. The latest release of the recently renewed college football video game series is set for this summer, and the Cowboys earned a spot in the game’s first teaser.
Throughout the course of the nearly two-minute video, EA showcased various features in the game from an enhanced home-field advantage to even having real coaches in the game. With so many different parts of the game to be showcased, there was also plenty of room for numerous teams to make a cameo in the trailer.
Of course, OSU was among the many teams to make an appearance, albeit brief. OSU was only on the screen for about a second, but it was still long enough to clearly see the Cowboys in the game.
OSU’s clip featured the team running out of the tunnel at Boone Pickens Stadium, something fans will likely be seeing every time they play with the Pokes on their home field. Although OSU is unlikely to come into this game with the type of ratings it had in last year’s release, the Cowboys still have a number of intriguing players who could break through in real life or simply be cheat codes in video game form.
Last year’s release of College Football 25 marked the first college football video game to grace the gaming world since NCAA Football 14 came out in 2013. The 11-year hiatus was due to the old games featuring players’ names, images and likenesses without any compensation.
Of course, in the current world of college football, NIL rules the day. With players now getting some compensation for the rights to their likeness, EA can now even use athletes’ names in the games as well.
Considering the game’s popularity in its first year back, there should be no shortage of gamers and college football fans buying the upcoming release. After so many years without a college football video game, last year’s edition was a great success, but College Football 26 should be a much more refined version after a year of feedback and development, with a game already released.
As OSU looks to turn things around on the field next season, it will continue to be featured in one of the most popular video games.