Oklahoma State Makes Offer to 2027 Four-Star Antayvious Ellis
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been making monster moves on the recruiting trail and have shown major interest in improving on a disastrous 2024 football season. The Cowboys snagged key players in the transfer portal who could make an immediate impact on the O-State roster. The revamped coaching staff went all in on recruiting, and they have continued to do so as the new year approaches.
The Cowboys extended an offer to a future prep star who still has a few more high school years to play. Antayvious ‘Tay’ Ellis is a wide receiver out of Crowley, TX who has the collegiate football recruiting world flipped upside down.
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is fresh off of his sophomore season in which he hauled in 56 receptions for 842 yards. He found the endzone 11 times in 2024. Ellis was coming off of a freshman season even more impressive. On just 36 catches as a true freshman, Ellis was responsible for 719 yards to go along with seven touchdowns.
Take a quick look at the kid's Hudl film and one can quickly see why the DI offers are rolling in for Ellis. He has next level talent at wide receiver and plays the game like a seasoned veteran. For a prep athlete who is barely old enough to drive, Ellis could be a major recruit out of the 2027 class.
Ellis is a four-star wide receiver according to Rivals.com and is currently the 6th ranked wide receiver in the nation in the 2027 class. He has a list of Division I offers that has continued to grow. Ellis has received 21 offers and the list is rather impressive.
He has received offers from the likes of USC, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona State, Nebraska and most recently Oklahoma State. As his stock continues to rise over the coming years the offers will only continue to roll in for Ellis. The Cowboys can only hope the luster of Boone Pickens Stadium and a hopeful program overhaul will be enough to lure in the likes of Antayvious Ellis.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.