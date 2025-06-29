Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy has Something to Prove Next Season
Mike Gundy has been a great coach throughout his two decades with the Cowboys, and he needs to prove himself again in 2025.
Over the course of the past 20 years, Oklahoma State has seen many changes throughout its athletic department, but there has always been one constant. Of course, that would be Gundy leading the OSU football team.
During his tenure as head coach, Gundy has run into almost every situation imaginable, but he will be taking on one of the toughest tasks of his career next season. After going 3-9 last season, Gundy has shown a willingness to adapt in the offseason that has seemingly been missing at points of his career.
From taking a pay cut to embracing the transfer portal and NIL like never before, Gundy is in the midst of one of his most challenging situations thus far. Next season will mark the start of a new era in Stillwater, with Todd Grantham and Doug Meacham taking over as coordinators as part of a revamped coaching staff.
Add in all of the roster moves over the past several months, and Gundy’s team is almost completely unrecognizable from 2024. And considering that team finished the year without a Big 12 win, that might not be a bad thing.
Next season, Gundy will have to juggle a new coaching staff and a roster filled with new players under some of the most pressure he’s faced as a head coach. With a challenging road ahead, Gundy has opened himself up to a new chapter in Stillwater, which he has earned the right to lead.
With all of the drama and change in the program this offseason, Gundy could have packed his bags and retired as an OSU legend, bound to get a statue and perhaps his name on the stadium. Instead, he chose to return and take on this challenge, using the same mentality that has helped the program get to these heights with him at the helm.
Sure, Gundy has a difficult road ahead, but it’s far from the first time he will be leading OSU through a rough patch. He has something to prove next season, and he could soon have one of the most impressive seasons of his career.