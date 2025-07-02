Oklahoma State Must Capitalize on Next Season's Intrigue
Oklahoma State is one of the most intriguing teams in the country, but it might not mean anything.
Over the past several months, OSU has made significant changes to ensure that it doesn’t repeat its 3-9 campaign from last season. That has included numerous avenues to make those changes, from coaching moves to bringing in an abundance of players through the transfer portal.
While the Cowboys made significant changes to endure a different look next season, they kept Mike Gundy around. Gundy will be entering his 21st season as OSU’s head coach, and 2025 could be one of the most interesting seasons of his entire career.
With so many changes in so many areas, OSU will essentially have a fresh slate next season. Considering the wide array of outcomes from teams that have added an abundance of players through the portal, OSU is nearly impossible to predict.
With the unpredictability surrounding the program, OSU will enter next season as one of the most intriguing teams in college football, but there’s no way to tell what that might actually mean on the field. Sure, OSU could go in many directions next season, but that doesn’t have to result in anything exciting.
The best outcome for OSU and its fans next season would be for the team’s intriguing storylines to deliver throughout the season. Ideally, the wins would stack throughout the year and into a bowl appearance.
While winning will always be the most important thing in Stillwater, there is certainly something to be said about OSU simply needing to field a fun team next season. After the disaster in 2024, the Cowboys need to find some joy on the field again.
With such little expectations coming into next season, OSU could easily reel fans back in by being scrappy underdogs who find one area of the game to be elite in. Whether that be the beefed-up defensive line or the Cowboys unlock a high-flying attack under Doug Meacham, OSU needs to find a way to be fun.
The cliche of winning solves everything is true and would absolutely apply to next season, but sometimes, effort is enough to make up for a pedestrian record.