Oklahoma State Must Capitalize on Season-Opening Opportunity
Oklahoma State has a unique nonconference schedule and must take full advantage of its opportunities in the season opener.
The Cowboys are still a couple of months away from beginning their journey in the 2025 season. However, it is never too early to look ahead to what OSU hopes will be a big-time bounce-back season.
As usual, OSU will have nine conference games, where it will look to at least play .500 football and secure another winning season after having its 18-year streak snapped in 2024. While the Big 12 slate will look similar to any other year, at least in this new 16-team era, the Cowboys’ journey before meeting a conference foe won’t look too familiar.
OSU’s upcoming nonconference schedule will be one of the strangest the Cowboys have seen in years. During the nonconference slate, OSU will have two weeknight games, a bye week and a road game against a national title contender.
While facing teams such as UT Martin and Tulsa can make the schedule feel somewhat normal, the Oregon game and the unusually early bye week will give OSU a different look to start the year. With the obvious differences compared to a typical season, OSU will have to take full advantage of its opener against UT Martin.
When OSU kicks off its season on Aug. 28, it will have to take every opportunity in that matchup to find itself. With only a week between that game and a road game at Oregon, OSU will have to work through its issues quickly.
That means all of the new faces will need to find something that works and a combination that fits together. OSU’s new coaching staff will have to quickly get a handle on the gameday routine and how to put together a game plan that fits their players.
Of course, beyond everything else, OSU will need to win, ideally convincingly, to give itself some confidence going into Eugene. Sure, it’s not a perfect situation, but the Cowboys will have to grow up fast to be in shape for a true bounce-back.
Of course, there is a chance that any amount of preparation wouldn’t be enough to get OSU a Week 2 win at Oregon, but Mike Gundy’s team needs to do everything in its power to give itself a chance.