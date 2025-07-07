Oklahoma State Must Control Turnovers to Compete in Big 12
Winning in the Big 12 is already difficult, but it’s nearly impossible when you can’t take care of the ball.
Next season will mark Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s 21st season at the helm. Under his leadership, OSU has been one of the top teams in the country over the past two decades and has had the best stretch in program history.
However, a 3-9 season in 2024 nearly put Gundy out of a job. His status on the hot seat was clear for a few days before he agreed to a new contract to remain in Stillwater for the foreseeable future.
Gundy will be in Stillwater alongside some of his newest additions on the coaching staff. The Cowboys hired new coordinators Todd Grantham and Doug Meacham to run the defense and offense, respectively.
While Grantham will be tasked with retooling OSU’s defense that was among the worst in the country last season, Meacham might be the most important coordinator. OSU’s offense was often stagnant last season and even in other recent years under Kasey Dunn.
The idea behind hiring Meacham was to open up the offense and perhaps return to an air-raid style like OSU has had under Gundy early in his tenure. Of course, there are some risks that come with that type of approach.
If the Cowboys are indeed going back to a pass-heavy approach with a gunslinger under center, there needs to be some room for error. Zane Flores seems like the likely choice to be the starter next season, and he has never played a single snap of college football.
Still, his throwing ability could be enough to get the Cowboys what they need in that department. Beyond Flores, OSU will need its receivers and rushers to take great care of the ball as well.
Last season, OSU’s hopes of competing in the Big 12 were tarnished by its inability to hold onto the ball. In three nonconference games, OSU combined for only two turnovers. Meanwhile, OSU had at least two turnovers in eight of its nine Big 12 contests, with a one-turnover performance against Arizona State being the lone exception.
Those numbers need to change for the Cowboys next season, or it could be another long fall in Stillwater.