Oklahoma State Must Embrace Lower Expectations Moving Forward
Oklahoma State has been in the mix for Big 12 titles throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure, but 2025 could be the start of lower expectations in Stillwater.
Over the past two decades, the Cowboys have had their most successful stretch in program history. With Gundy at the helm, the team has competed in several Big 12 title games, made premier bowl games and been in the national championship conversation multiple times.
However, as college football evolves, OSU and its expectations will need to evolve alongside it. With players getting paid, it can be more difficult for the Cowboys to steal big-time recruits.
Of course, that isn’t necessarily the biggest problem for OSU, considering it’s never been known for its great recruiting classes. Rather, it’s keeping the gems around that will be much more difficult.
Gundy has been known for doing more with less, citing his team’s national success compared to his rather pedestrian recruiting classes. Still, some of the top players in the nation seem to pop up in Stillwater.
For much of the past 20 years, players would simply appreciate the opportunity OSU gave them and would ride out their four years with the school before sometimes moving on to the NFL. However, it’s much more common in this era for players to break out and immediately search for a bigger opportunity elsewhere.
Although OSU isn’t necessarily a big school compared to the top in the nation, it could still be one of the top schools in the Big 12. Yet, the conference’s prestige isn’t on the same level as the Big Ten or SEC, making it difficult to get those big names to buy into something special.
As the Cowboys reset for the 2025 season with a new roster and coaching staff under Gundy, there aren’t many expecting them to be in the Big 12 title race. And that might simply be the case moving forward.
OSU was unable to stake its claim as a top program in the conference amid realignment and could now be stuck in the middle. Sure, Gundy will surely have the Pokes in Arlington here and there if he sticks around for awhile, but the days of consistent Big 12 title expectations might be long gone in Stillwater.