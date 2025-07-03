Oklahoma State Must Find Success Against Big 12 Opponents
Winning in the Big 12 is never an easy thing, but doing so in a rebuilding year is even tougher.
Oklahoma State is set to enter 2025 with a strange road ahead. After having a 3-9 campaign last season, the Cowboys are desperate to turn things around.
However, that road to turning things around will be incredibly bumpy. With so many changes being made to the roster and coaching staff, having a semi-normal season seems nearly impossible.
While the Cowboys’ external expectations are low going into next season, the expectations remain unchanged in Stillwater. Under Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have only missed a bowl game twice, and they don’t plan on adding to that list.
Given the Cowboys’ current schedule, that task will be the toughest it has been in recent memory. With the team set to play at Oregon in Week 2, there is a good chance that OSU walks into conference play already carrying a loss.
Assuming the team can take care of business at home against UT Martin and Tulsa, the Cowboys will need to win four Big 12 games to become bowl eligible. Although that still only requires the Cowboys to finish a game under .500, that is easier said than done for a program that will have gone 22 months without beating a conference opponent when it plays its Big 12 opener.
Considering where the Cowboys project to finish in the Big 12, this season could carry a similar feeling to 2018 or 2019, when OSU had low expectations but still managed to have some bright spots, particularly early in the season.
In Gundy’s tenure, OSU has made a bowl game while having a losing Big 12 record in four seasons, most recently in 2022. The Cowboys might need to channel that success again next season.
Of course, simply having a winning record in conference play would solve every problem OSU projects to have. Even something as simple as winning every home game would put the Cowboys back on track.
Every path for the Cowboys is easier said than done, but they only need to find one path to reach their goals.