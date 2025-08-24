Oklahoma State Needs to Resolve Quarterback Battle Quickly
Oklahoma State is set for its first game this week, and the quarterback battle is still front and center.
Entering the 2025 season, the Cowboys still don’t know who they will be putting under center for the majority of the season. While they have known it will be either Zane Flores or Hauss Hejny for quite some time, there hasn’t been much clarity on who might have the upper hand going into Thursday’s season opener against UT Martin.
Of course, this will be far from the first time Mike Gundy’s team has entered the season opener without a clear idea of who will be starting under center. Just two years ago, OSU entered the season with a three-man quarterback battle, which ultimately resulted in disaster before the Cowboys settled on Alan Bowman as the No. 1 guy.
While OSU is expecting to give both Flores and Hejny a chance to operate against the Skyhawks, it might be more important than ever for the Cowboys to have a quarterback break out in Week 1.
Finding a quarterback is as important as ever
The Cowboys have been in this situation many times before, but this is certainly a unique situation for them. While a two-quarterback approach is likely to be just fine against an FCS school to start the season, OSU will need to quickly shift its attention to Oregon in Week 2, and not having a starting quarterback could be a recipe for disaster before that game even kicks off.
Of course, OSU probably won’t suddenly find its clear starter in the opening stages of the UT Martin game, even if the starter shines bright. Considering Gundy has almost certainly committed to playing both quarterbacks, OSU desperately needs one of its guys to get into a rhythm and run away with the job on Thursday, or at least gain enough separation to be named the full-time starter in the week leading up to the Oregon matchup.
If the Cowboys can’t find their guy before facing the Ducks, there could be some clear issues in that game. Yet, with a full week off after Oregon and a matchup at home against Tulsa to follow, the Cowboys have a three-week gap between their trip to Eugene and the conference opener, so there certainly shouldn’t be any doubts about the quarterback situation ahead of the Baylor matchup.
In any case, OSU likely needs to find its quarterback quickly to find the success it wants this season.