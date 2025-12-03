Oklahoma State's New Coach Still Seeking Playoff Berth With North Texas
Oklahoma State has a new coach, but his official arrival in Stillwater could be delayed.
Over the past two seasons, OSU has been one of the worst teams in all of college football. While there were plenty of candidates to fill Mike Gundy’s open seat, it was only fitting that the Pokes went after someone leading one of the top teams in college football this season.
Eric Morris has been at North Texas for the past three years, and his tenure with the Mean Green will only last as long as his squad’s postseason run. In Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings, the Mean Green entered as the No. 24 team in the country.
Although his team won’t be getting anywhere near an at-large bid, Morris’ North Texas crew could get into the playoff with an automatic bid if it can get some things to fall in its favor this weekend. Most importantly, of course, is the Mean Green’s conference championship matchup against No. 20 Tulane.
Although it might feel like an eternity ago at this point, it’s only been two years since the Cowboys were in the Big 12 Championship Game as part of a 10-win season. Of course, that loss to Texas in Arlington in 2023 started a 19-game Big 12 losing skid that the Cowboys will be looking to break early under Morris in 2026.
In the meantime, Morris will be looking to finish off his time in Denton on a high note. If North Texas can win against Tulane, it would seemingly be in the driver’s seat for a playoff bid, but No. 25 James Madison might be able to put together some case if it takes the Sun Belt title.
Still, the Mean Green’s path to a playoff berth is likely as simple as winning on Friday night. While not having Morris around for the early stages of the offseason could be difficult for OSU, having its new coach gain experience in the College Football Playoff is a small price to pay. Considering Morris is set to be introduced next week and is already making his mark on the recruiting side, it’s hard for OSU to possibly be upset about Morris finishing out the season at North Texas.
If the Mean Green can make it into the 12-team field, they would be four games away from a national title. Although North Texas would be an extreme long shot to win it all, the Cowboys are certainly hoping it’s the first of many College Football Playoff appearances for Morris.