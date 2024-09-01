Oklahoma State Offense Set Up For Big Season After Explosive Opener
The Cowboys’ offense looked explosive to begin the 2024 season.
Oklahoma State had an early test to begin its season and had no issues. Against South Dakota State, OSU’s offense put up 44 points. Last season, OSU reached the 40-point mark only three times in regulation. Considering the offense still looked a bit rusty at times, it could be a long season for opposing defenses.
In the third quarter, OSU scored three touchdowns, courtesy of Ollie Gordon and Rashod Owens. Not only did OSU have a great offensive outing, it was an encouraging step from last season. In 2023, OSU only scored three touchdowns in a quarter twice, doing so against West Virginia and Cincinnati.
The Cowboys also only accomplished the feat twice in 2022, both in nonconference matchups. Of course, OSU might have that same luck in 2024, but the offensive production, alongside the defensive performance, provided the most encouraging results in an opener in nearly a decade.
Perhaps the most encouraging part of OSU’s offensive output on Saturday was the somewhat slow day Gordon had. He carried the ball 27 times for 104 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. Last season, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
While Gordon was a key part of OSU scoring 44 points, he actually had a rather pedestrian game compared to his typical outputs. Even with OSU having some struggles in the rushing game, Alan Bowman still found ways to open up the offense.
Saturday was perhaps the perfect version of Bowman for this Cowboys team. He completed 25 of his 34 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. OSU also never turned the ball over, marking a step in the right direction for Bowman, who struggled in that area last season.
After a full season in Kasey Dunn’s offense, Bowman has created chemistry with his top receivers. De’Zhaun Stribling and Owens each crossed the 80-yard mark, while Brennan Presley led the team in receptions with seven and scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown.
OSU has not averaged 40+ points per game since 2017, but its talent and chemistry offensively could make this season one of the best in the past decade.
READ MORE: Mike Gundy: OSU Players Could've Been Suspended if Team Wore QR Codes on Helmet
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.