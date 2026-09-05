Oklahoma State Offensive Lineman Jacob Sexton Leaves Tulsa Game with Injury

The Oklahoma State Cowboys lost one of their starting tackles on the first drive of the game as left tackle Jacob Sexton left the game with an injury.

Sexton, a fifth-year collegiate who played his first four years at Oklahoma, was trying to clear space for running back Caleb Hakwins upfield and as he was running a Tulsa player fell into his lower right leg, sending him to the ground in significant pain.

Sexton was on the ground for several minutes and was tended to by trainers from both teams. He was eventually carted off the field with an air cast on his lower leg. He did acknowledge the crowd was he was carted off. There was not an immediate update on the type of injury.

The Cowboys moved Desmond Magiya, a backup at guard, into the left tackle spot immediately after the injury as opposed to moving either Ashton Lepo or Shaun Torgeson from right tackle to left tackle.

Jacob Sexton’s Final College Season

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris talks with players in front of Jacob Sexton (79) and Joseph Hanson (79). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sexton transferred to OSU after four years at Oklahoma. The Edmond, Okla. Product had a significant injury history at Oklahoma. Last year with the Sooners he Started the first game of the season at left tackle against Illinois State then missed the remainder of the season to injury.

He also started the first eight games of season on the left side of the offensive line before suffering an injury.

Sexton was looking for a fresh start with the Cowboys in his final collegiate season. Sexton was playing at left tackle as the Cowboys wait for former North Texas tackle Braydon Nelson, who is out with a knee injury and not yet ready to return to the lineup.

The Cowboys were down, 3-0, after the first quarter in Tulsa. Oklahoma State’s first drive — the drive during which Sexton was hurt — ended with running back Caleb Hawkins being stopped at the Golden Hurricane 2-yard line on fourth-and-goal on a day in which the turf temperature was measured at higher than 160 degrees.

The Golden Hurricane took that change of possession and turned it into a 40-yard field goal to take the early lead.

Tulsa beat the Cowboys in Stillwater last year, with that loss leading to the firing of Mike Gundy as head coach and the eventual hire of Eric Morris as head coach. Saturday was his regular-season debut.

The Cowboys face Oregon at home next Saturday.