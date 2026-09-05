Live Game Thread & Updates for Oklahoma State Football vs Tulsa

The Oklahoma State Cowboys hope to start the 2026 campaign on the right foot as they face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday.

For the Cowboys, it’s a fresh start. New head coach Eric Morris has turned over the roster and they have 91 new players after a 1-11 season that cost head coach Mike Gundy his job. OSU is 4-20 in the last two seasons and hasn’t won a Big 12 game since 2023.

Those are things the Cowboys will have to rectify later. For now, there’s the matter of winning the opener and getting revenge for the few remaining Cowboys from last season, who were part of the first team to lose to the Golden Hurricane in Stillwater in decades.

You can keep with the game here on our live thread, from pre-game to final whistle, as OSU starts the 2026 season and a new era. Live updates will be at the top of the thread.

Pre-Game

Pre-game updates will be posted here when available.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa

When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. CDT

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla. (30,000)

Television

Watch: ESPNU (Mike Corey and Barrett Brooks)

Radio

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 271 and on the SiriusXM app

All-Time Series

Series History: OSU leads, 45-28-5

In Tulsa: Tulsa leads, 21-17-2

In Stillwater: OSU leads, 28-7-3

At Neutral: Never met

First Meeting: (1914) OSU 13, Tulsa 6

Last Meeting: (2025) Tulsa 19, OSU 12

Last OSU Win: (2024) OSU 45, Tulsa 10

Last Tulsa Win: (2025) Tulsa 19, OSU 12