Live Game Thread & Updates for Oklahoma State Football vs Tulsa
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The Oklahoma State Cowboys hope to start the 2026 campaign on the right foot as they face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday.
For the Cowboys, it’s a fresh start. New head coach Eric Morris has turned over the roster and they have 91 new players after a 1-11 season that cost head coach Mike Gundy his job. OSU is 4-20 in the last two seasons and hasn’t won a Big 12 game since 2023.
Those are things the Cowboys will have to rectify later. For now, there’s the matter of winning the opener and getting revenge for the few remaining Cowboys from last season, who were part of the first team to lose to the Golden Hurricane in Stillwater in decades.
You can keep with the game here on our live thread, from pre-game to final whistle, as OSU starts the 2026 season and a new era. Live updates will be at the top of the thread.
Pre-Game
Pre-game updates will be posted here when available.
Oklahoma State at Tulsa
When: Saturday, Sept. 5
Game Time: 2:45 p.m. CDT
Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Okla. (30,000)
Television
Watch: ESPNU (Mike Corey and Barrett Brooks)
Radio
Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)
Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 271 and on the SiriusXM app
All-Time Series
Series History: OSU leads, 45-28-5
In Tulsa: Tulsa leads, 21-17-2
In Stillwater: OSU leads, 28-7-3
At Neutral: Never met
First Meeting: (1914) OSU 13, Tulsa 6
Last Meeting: (2025) Tulsa 19, OSU 12
Last OSU Win: (2024) OSU 45, Tulsa 10
Last Tulsa Win: (2025) Tulsa 19, OSU 12
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard