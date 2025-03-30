Oklahoma State Offers Division II All-American WR
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have made it evident that the future of the football program was a top priority moving forward. The Cowboy coaching staff recently landed 2026 four-star running back Kaydin Jones early this week and on Saturday they turned their attention to the ‘right now’.
Oklahoma State ventured back into the transfer portal on Saturday, and it may have found just what it was looking for in the Division II ranks. The quarterback room is loaded in Stillwater, and the Pokes are in need of some experience on the outside.
Oklahoma State made their way to Roanoke, Virginia, where Cam Abshire has been lighting it up. Abshire checks in at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, and played for DII Emory & Henry University the past few seasons, where he was an All-American this past season. This past season as a redshirt sophomore, Abshire played in 11 games, hauling in 51 receptions for 1,057 yards and 14 touchdowns. That’s 96 yards per game at just under five catches per game.
Abshire’s numbers were almost doubled from his redshirt freshman season where he had 38 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns in 2023-24. In just a pair of seasons on the gridiron he has totaled close to 2,000 receiving yards.
Since entering the portal on Friday, March 28, Abshire has received offers from Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, LA Tech, Marshall, Temple, Texas State and UTEP, along with the Cowboys offering on Saturday.
Oklahoma State stands out as one of the most prominent collegiate names in the mix. Abshire has all the tools to step in an immediately give the Cowboys a possession receiver who has proved to have All-American qualities. With a brand new offense in place and four quarterbacks who can all throw the football, Oklahoma State is shaping up to be a prime destination for skilled receivers.