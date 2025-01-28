Oklahoma State Offers 2027 Dual Sport Athlete Kavian Bryant
The Oklahoma State Cowboys continued their run through the state of Texas on the hunt for the next great college football player. They had to look no further than Palestine, Texas, where a 2027 prep superstar calls home.
Palestine High School sophomore Kavian Bryant checks all the boxes needed to be a future star of collegiate athletics. He is a 6-foot-3 quarterback who burst onto the scene as freshman where he was the starter for Palestine Westwood.
In 12 games a true freshman signal caller, Bryant threw for 2,282 yards and 33 passing touchdowns. His completion percentage was close to 70 percent on the season and he only threw 7 interceptions.
As impressive as Bryant was throwing the football, he may have been even better rushing the football. On just 78 carries, Bryant ran for 812 yards as a freshman. He averaged 10.4 yards per carry and rushed for another 9 touchdowns. Bryant rushed for over 100 yards four times as a freshman.
Bryant has proven to be the real deal very early on in his career. He is currently listed as a 5-star athlete with Power 4 conference and future NFL talent. Bryant runs a 4.48 40-yard dash and is listed as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 class.
His ceiling may be endless on the football field, but it may be just as high on the basketball court. Bryant is currently averaging 31.3 points per game this season. He scored over a 1,000 points as a freshman a year ago and is well ahead of that pace this season. He is shooting over 50 percent from the field this season.
He currently holds more than 10 offers, including Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech among others. Bryant also holds basketball offers from Arizona State, California, OSU, Texas and Texas Tech.
The Cowboys basketball program offered Bryant back in July and Coach Mike Gundy and the football team decided to join the party on Monday with an official offer.
