Oklahoma State Offers 2028 Offensive Tackle Phenom Jamarios Canton
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have made a bold move in the recruiting game with offensive line coach Cooper Bassett extending a scholarship offer to Jamarios Canton. Canton isn't your average recruit by any means. He is a towering 2028 prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Canton’s announcement on social media has Cowboy Nation standing in applause due in large part to Canton being ranked the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country in the 2028 cycle.
Canton, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound sophomore from the prestigious IMG Academy, is already on every major college's radar. His size, strength, and agility make him a rare talent, dominating in both run-blocking and pass protection. In his 2025 season opener, Canton didn’t allow a single sack, showcasing his ability to neutralize edge rushers with his long reach and powerful frame, according to On3.
The Cowboys may start to receive more interest from big-name offensive linemen, thanks in large part to their future incoming recruits. The Pokes have landed 2026 superstar running back Kaydin 'KD' Jones, who will be looking for some big boys to run behind when he touches down in Stillwater.
Bassett, a former Cowboy player from 2009-12 and now co-offensive line coach, personally delivered the offer, marking one of the earliest Power Four scholarships for the 2028 class. “Blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma State University! #GoPokes,” Canton shared on X, tagging Bassett and the OSU program. Bassett has been a wizard on the recruiting road for the Pokes and has been fearless in offering big-time talent.
Oklahoma State, coming off a 3-9 season in 2024, is in a rebuilding phase, and Canton represents a potential weapon on the offensive line. The Cowboys’ 2028 class is just forming, but Canton’s offer signals their intent to compete for elite prospects. IMG Academy’s track record of producing NFL talent proves that when Canton graduates, he will not only be NCAA-ready, but he could be league-ready.
While Oklahoma State is one of the first Big 12 programs to offer, the list of offers received by Canton resembles that of a blue-chip resume. He has received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Houston, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Washington, Memphis, UTEP, UTSA and Oklahoma State.
With three years of varsity football still on the horizon, Canton's recruitment is wide open. The Pokes will have time to impress the young phenom moving forward. Anything can happen in the span of three years.