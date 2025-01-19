Oklahoma State Offers a Pair of In-State 2026 Super Stars
The college football recruiting race is starting to resemble the wild west. It has become a bareknuckle brawl as every college program in the country battles for treasure awaiting on the recruiting road.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have turned their attention to the future with a pair of recent offers to the class of 2026. They did one even better and went with two homegrown athletes who call Oklahoma home.
The Pokes have been handing out the offers in the Tulsa area this month and went back to those same grounds this week. Oklahoma State sent out an offer to a small school football player from Rejoice Christian High School, but this athlete is larger than life.
Xavier Okwufulueze is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound athlete who helped lead Class A Rejoice Christian to the 2024 State Championship following a 14-1 season. Okwufulueze is one of those athletes who fit the mode every college recruit is searching for. He could easily play anywhere on the football field for the Cowboys, and they are basically getting a blank slate with the standout from the Tulsa area.
Oklahoma State stayed a little closer to home when sending out their next state offer. The coaching staff made their way down to Putnam City High School where another potential star linebacker awaits.
Dejon ‘DJ’ Ackerson is a 6-foot-2, 195 pound outside linebacker who had a breakout junior season. Following a 39-tackle sophomore season in 2023, Ackerson came out with a vengeance in his junior campaign. He finished the year with 71 tackles with 45 of those being of the solo variety. He had eight quarterback sacks in only 12 games.
Ackerson has already garnished Division I offers from Boston College and Nevada. He announced on Friday that he would be adding the Oklahoma State Cowboys to that short list.
