Oklahoma State Offers Choctaw High School 2027 Tight End Titus Hawk
The modern day of high school recruiting has slowly started to focus on potential over sheer football numbers. The Oklahoma State Cowboys tossed out an offer on Tuesday to an in-state high school athlete with an extremely high football ceiling.
The Cowboys kept it close to home with an offer to Choctaw High School 2027 Prep athlete Titus Hawk. Hawk has all the intangibles that have proven to be at the top of the recruiting requirements. He stands at 6-foot-7 and tips the scale at 210-pounds.
He just wrapped up his sophomore season on the football field for Choctaw High School where he was listed as a tight end. He played in two games his freshman season and was used at quarterback where he completed four passes on the year for 108 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Hawk found his calling year number two on the football field. A move to tight end opened up a completely new aspect of his game. He played in ten games his sophomore year and finished with 20 catches for 365 yards. He also hauled in seven touchdowns for a Choctaw team who finished 11-2 on the season.
Hawk still has two more years of high school football on the horizon and the major DI football offers are likely to continue to roll in. One question remains when it comes to the future home Titus Hawk. Do the Cowboys hold the inside track in signing the future superstar?
Titus is the son of former Oklahoma State Cowboy baseball player Shane Hawk. Shane is a member of the All-Decade OSU Baseball team from 2000-2010. He was also a two-time Major League Baseball draft pick. Shane Hawk is currently the head baseball Coach at Choctaw High School where Titus is a member of the team.
Titus Hawk announced on his social media on Monday that he had received his first football offer from Oklahoma State University.
