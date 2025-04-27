Oklahoma State Offers Former Tulsa QB Banks Bowen
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been a force in the transfer portal this season but were recently hit with a bit of their own medicine. The Pokes lost Garret Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith to the portal, leaving O-State with only two quarterbacks on the depth chart for the 2025 season. They looked to add another quarterback and may have found the perfect fit in former University of Tulsa freshman quarterback Banks Bowen.
The 6-foot-3, 208-pound quarterback from Lawrence, Kansas, entered the portal with four years of eligibility still left on his resume. As a three-star senior in high school, he threw for 2,368 yards, 23 TDs, and 6 INTs on 174-for-280 passing (.621). Banks ran for 860 yards and 9 TDs on 7.4 yards per carry. Also punted, averaging 40.6 yards across 14 boots, including a long of 54 yards.
Bowen is no stranger to the Cowboy football program. His father and former coach, Clint Bowen is currently a coach on staff for Oklahoma State. Banks recently said down with Ok State on SI to talk about his recent offer from the Pokes.
You have basically played for your dad your entire career. What has that been like leading up to this point?
”Playing alongside my father has always been great, with him being in the college game so long. He brings alot of extra knowledge to the game. It’s also great just having him there to teach me.”
You had a stellar high school career. What was that experience like?
”My high school career was definitely fun and I had a lot of success.”
Describe the feeling of knowing that your dad joins the staff at OSU and you get an offer following hitting the transfer portal?
”I’m just excited to be able to get the opportunity to play at OSU. It makes the experience even better having my father in my corner.”
What is a dream landing spot for Banks Bowen, and what could you bring to a college football team?
”Growing up, my dream landing spot was really any school in the Big 12 conference. Really, wherever I have a spot on a roster with the ability to compete is where I want to be.”