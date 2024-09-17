Oklahoma State OL Announces He Will Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is losing one of its best backup linemen.
On Tuesday, Jason Brooks Jr. announced he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Brooks has not played this season after suffering a season-ending injury in 2023.
His announcement comes after conflicting reports about his future on Monday. Following his press conference on Monday, OSU coach Mike Gundy told reporters that Brooks still did not feel comfortable with his knee, which he injured last season, and would take a redshirt this season. However, Robert Allen had reported that Brooks was no longer with the team, which was seemingly confirmed by Brooks on social media.
OSU has one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football and will be fine without Brooks. However, Brooks has played a significant role in Stillwater and was a catalyst for Ollie Gordon’s breakout in 2023, earning the second-best run-blocking grade for the Cowboys last season.
Brooks spent his first two seasons of college football at Vanderbilt, where he played in only one game in his first year in 2020. He made more appearances in his second season but was not a key member of the Commodores’ offensive line.
Arriving at OSU in 2022, Brooks quickly became an integral part of the Cowboys offense, playing in 11 games. That season, Brooks made three starts at right guard and started at left guard in OSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin.
Although the Cowboys have had drama with transfers in the past, most of OSU’s starters, including Brooks, chose to return for the 2024 season. While Brooks will not be a part of OSU’s quest for a conference title and spot in the College Football Playoff, the Cowboys have a capable unit up front to deal with his absence.
