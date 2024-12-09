Oklahoma State OL Isaia Glass Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s offensive line has taken another hit for next season.
On Monday, the transfer portal officially opened and OSU offensive lineman Isaia Glass is on his way out of Stillwater, according to a report from 247Sports' McClain Baxley. Glass spent only one season with the Cowboys but made an impact nonetheless.
Glass played in every game for OSU this season and was a regular starter by the end of the year. With injuries along the offensive line, Glass’ experience was a major plus for OSU.
Before transferring to OSU ahead of this season, Glass spent his first three years at Arizona State. After getting some reps as a freshman, Glass emerged as a starter in 2022 but sat out most of 2023 with an injury and took a redshirt. He will leave Stillwater with one year of eligibility left.
Glass’ departure means the Cowboys’ offensive line for next season becomes more uncertain and in need of a rebuild.
OSU entered the year with one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country, with various players entering their fifth or sixth season of college football.
While Glass was “only” in his fourth season, he brought plenty of experience and ability to a struggling OSU front. Still, it’s no surprise that Glass might want a change of scenery heading into next season.
After OSU finished 3-9 and winless in Big 12 play, the team fired both coordinators and was seemingly on the verge of sending Mike Gundy packing, too. While Gundy agreed to a new deal and will be back next season, OSU is entering a season of uncertainty.
As for Glass, finding a new home should be simple. With experience as a starter at multiple power four schools, he should be a coveted player in the portal.
