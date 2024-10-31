Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon And Brennan Presley Reignite Cowboy Pride
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are basically on life support at this point in the 2024 season. After a 3-0 start to the season, Oklahoma State has now dropped five straight Big 12 Conference football games and are searching for any signs of life with only four games left in the regular season.
Faithful Cowboy fans around the state have been left scratching their heads in 2024 and most are demanding answers. The rumor mill has been abuzz with talks of coaching changes and potential roster moves during the Big 12 schedule. All Cowboy Nation is asking for is a win.
The victory they may have gotten this season won’t show up in the win-loss statistic. The win we all needed came in the form of good old-fashioned Cowboy football pride. The recent statements from a pair of Oklahoma State cornerstones made the 2024 Oklahoma State Cowboys a team to pull for moving forward.
The fact that O-State running back Ollie Gordon II even returned for his junior season is a bit shocking. He would have been a potential first round pick in the NFL draft a season ago following a 1,732 rushing yard performance. With Gordon still a potential first round pick this season, we all began to wonder at what point was Gordon going to pull the plug on the season?
The answer to that question came earlier this week when Gordon made the statement that he was going to finish what he started with the Cowboys. He showed the fan base as well as his teammates that name across the front of his jersey meant more than wins and losses. Gordon is likely in his final season with the Cowboys and will go out in true Cowboy style.
Senior wide receiver Brennan Presley is closing in on the all-time Oklahoma State receptions record and was asked about it leading up to the Arizona State game. “Whatever the team needs me to do I’m willing to do it. I don’t care if I don’t have a catch the rest of the season if we win every single game,” said Presley.
He may go down as one of the best possession wide receivers in Oklahoma State Cowboys history and yet he still puts the team before any personal record. Players like Gordon and Presley make it hard not to pull for the Cowboys in the final stretch of the 2024 season. The pistols will continue to fire in Stillwater and it’s because of players who still take pride in the Oklahoma State Cowboy name.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.