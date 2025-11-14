Oklahoma State on Verge of Making Big 12 Football History
Oklahoma State is on the verge of joining some undesirable company.
Throughout the 2025 season, OSU has been one of the worst teams in all of college football, but most importantly, it’s been the Big 12’s worst team for the second year in a row. With zero conference wins over those two seasons, the Cowboys are on the brink of making some conference history.
If OSU is unable to beat Kansas State, UCF or Iowa State over the next few weeks, it will finish with an 0-9 mark in conference play. More notably, it will finish winless in Big 12 play for the second straight season.
The most recent school to go winless in Big 12 play in consecutive seasons was Kansas in 2011 and 2012. Throughout the conference’s 30-year history, only one other team has gone winless in Big 12 play in consecutive years, with Baylor doing so three straight years from 1999-2001.
To put it simply, the OSU team the Cowboys have put on the field over the past two years is one of the worst the Big 12 has ever seen. While the 2024 team’s lack of success was rather shocking, the 2025 squad hasn’t exactly shocked anyone with its rough play.
Over the next few weeks, OSU will be trying to do everything it can to avoid joining that dreadful company. However, it might be too late for the Cowboys to avoid the fate of being every team’s easy win, because that’s already what they’ve been for every Big 12 team they’ve faced this season.
Of course, that will be an uphill battle for just about every reason imaginable. With an interim head coach, defensive coordinator and offensive playcaller, the Cowboys will be hoping their depleted roster will have enough talent and juice to finish with more points than its opponent after 60 minutes of football.
Although it would be unreasonable to count out the Cowboys altogether, especially given their opponents to finish the season, it’s hard to blame anyone counting Doug Meacham’s squad out. According to ESPN’s analytics, the Cowboys have a 7.3% chance to beat Kansas State, a 7.5% chance of beating UCF and a 7.3% chance of beating Iowa State.
The Cowboys have only three more opportunities to avoid a 1-11 overall record and a second straight year of winless Big 12 football. While that might add a small amount of motivation for the team, the Cowboys might just be staring down the inevitable with only a few weeks to go.