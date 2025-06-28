Oklahoma State Only Two Months from Road to Redemption
Oklahoma State has many uncertainties ahead of next season, but it should be a fun ride in Stillwater.
2025 will mark the 21st season with Mike Gundy as head coach in Stillwater, and his ability to win next season will be the top story for OSU. The Cowboys are coming off a 3-9 campaign that resulted in a massive overhaul of the coaching staff and roster.
Sitting here on June 28, it appears that the Cowboys have used their offseason to do everything they can to ensure they will not have another nine-loss season. Of course, there are now only two months until the Cowboys’ season opener, and they will have to gel together quickly.
OSU’s Aug. 28 season opener will feature the Cowboys hosting UT Martin. With a Thursday night matchup against an FCS team to begin the year, this is one of the least-hyped games in recent OSU history.
Given everything that has happened over the past 12 months, that makes plenty of sense. Weeknight games can be a hassle for fans anyway, but for a three-win team to be hosting an FCS school for that matchup, there is almost no doubt that this will be the emptiest Boone Pickens Stadium is all season.
Yet, for those who make the trip to Stillwater for the home opener, OSU will have a chance to showcase just how far it’s come since the end of last season. Fans got a small taste of the new team during the spring game, but that is far from the actual action. Plus, this time, fans will be seeing the team after fall camp and positional battles are over.
The Cowboys will continue to be doubted over the next two months, and they can only change the narratives around the team by winning. While a win against UT Martin to begin the season should come with relative ease, OSU’s eventual Big 12 battles will define this season and perhaps this era of Cowboy football.