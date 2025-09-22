Oklahoma State Opens as Massive Underdog Against Baylor
Oklahoma State’s season continues to get worse by the day.
On Friday night, OSU suffered its second loss of the season, a 19-12 defeat against a Tulsa program it hadn’t lost to in 27 years. That loss was arguably the lowest point of the Mike Gundy era.
After making 18 straight bowl games from 2006-23, the Cowboys won only three games last season, the fewest in Gundy’s tenure, and are 1-2 to begin 2025. To say things are looking rough in Stillwater would be a severe understatement.
Unfortunately for OSU, this might only be the start of a dreadful season. On Saturday, OSU is set to begin Big 12 play against Baylor in Boone Pickens Stadium.
Typically, getting to begin conference play in your own stadium would be an encouraging sign. However, there might not be anything that could be thrown OSU’s way that could be considered an encouraging sign. After opening as a double-digit favorite against Tulsa, the Cowboys barely hit double digits on the scoreboard in an embarrassing loss.
That matchup likely ended any chance the Cowboys had of being a favorite in any game this season. However, the status for the Pokes going into this weekend’s matchup against Baylor is worse than most probably imagined it would be.
OSU enters its Big 12 opener as a 20.5-point underdog, according to ESPN Bet. For reference, the Cowboys were a 28.5-point underdog going into their game at Oregon in Week 2.
Nothing about this season has gone according to plan for the Cowboys, but they likely understand where they stand in comparison to the rest of the Big 12. That line against Baylor is a perfect example.
The most disheartening part about the spread isn’t simply that the Cowboys are a three-touchdown underdog on their own field. It’s actually the fact that Baylor might not even be all that great.
The Bears are 2-2 this season, falling at home to Auburn and Arizona State. A double-overtime win at SMU and a 35-point win against Samford are Baylor’s only victories, and there’s been no doubts about whether OSU deserves to be three-touchdown underdogs.
The state of the program is at its worst of the Gundy era, and there might not be any legitimate chance to salvage this season.
