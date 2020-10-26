Pokes Report's Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Photo Gallery

Saturday's are, in my opinion, the best day of the week. I am an avid fan of college football but I am also a fan of photography, and I'd like to think I'm pretty good at it.

So every Saturday, I mix two of my favorite things into one experience. Last year, I was on the field for every game which allowed me to get some amazing photos. This year, in a COVID-19 environment, I am required to be in the stands but that does not stop the photography from being taken.

As a student, I sit in the student section for each game. I show up very early to the stadium to make sure I get the front row seats to make sure I have a good view, unblocked from other people.

This also means I have a bit of a different angle for my photos than would normally be seen on the field as you are straight on with your photo target. To be honest though, this change has resulted in some of my favorite photos I have ever taken!

Here is a gallery of some of the photos I took on Saturday!

I would love to hear your thoughts and opinions on my photos! And if you have any requests or ideas for a certain player or kind of photo you would like to see, let me know!

Taking good photos becomes a lot more fun and easy when the team you are shooting for is winning and having fun while doing it! I get the honor to say I'm taking pictures of the possible Big 12 Champions and future NFL stars in the process of making it to the league.

I will also say taking photos for a team that wear the same uniform every weekend is boring, so you can imagine taking photos of Oklahoma State football is the exact opposite. It is fun to capture the different colors and themes they roll out every weekend, helping all of the photos look different, instead of being repetitive. Every weekend, I take several hundred photos and I have picked my favorites from this week.

I love taking these photos, so I hope you enjoy them!