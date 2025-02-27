Oklahoma State Portal Commit to Re-Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is losing some size on the defensive line.
On Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that defensive tackle Demerick Morris will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Morris originally came to OSU in December through the portal, but it appears he will never play a snap for the Cowboys.
Morris spent the first five seasons of his career at Temple and looked ready to become a veteran contributor for the Cowboys next season. Throughout his career with the Owls, Morris had 42 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
He was also coming off of his most productive season in 2024, where he had 13 tackles and recovered a fumble. While his numbers might not jump off the page, his potential impact in Stillwater was still something to be excited about.
Over the offseason, OSU has been one of the most active teams in the entire country in the transfer portal. Considering the sheer amount of players OSU lost after the season, the Cowboys didn’t necessarily have a choice in the matter.
Still, with new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham running the show, the Cowboys have found an abundance of talent in the portal. Ranging from players such as Morris, who came from a smaller school, to others who haven’t seen desired opportunities at top programs, Grantham and the Cowboys have made strides to improve the defense.
While losing Morris is a bit of a blow for the Cowboys, they will find ways to adapt. In the everchanging landscape of college football, adapting to situations on the fly is critical to building a complete and talented roster.
Last season, OSU ranked near the bottom of the FBS in almost every defensive stat, which led to the firing of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo after only two seasons. OSU has plenty of time to figure out what it will be when fall camp comes around, but in the meantime, it will need to find a way to make up for the loss of Morris and find others to fill the void his departure leaves.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.