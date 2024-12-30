Oklahoma State Produces No. 23 Transfer Portal Class
The NCAA Transfer Portal window officially closed on Sunday. Now, football players from schools that either didn’t qualify for bowl games, played in bowl games prior to Christmas day, or are from a division other than DI FBS or DI FCS and not North Dakota State or Montana State cannot enter the portal. Oklahoma State is in that category and no new Cowboys entered the portal, but players can always leave the portal.
The first phase of the transfer portal is officially over, but it is far from over. The spring window in April is still on the horizon. The portal will only be open 10 days, lasting from April 16-25. The transfer portal will open for 30 days whenever a head coach leaves their program, allowing athletes to leave and decide on their future, according to NCAA guidelines.
Oklahoma State landed 18 football players from the transfer portal but of the top teams in the country, the Cowboys had one of the lowest-ranked transfer portal classes on the list. The Cowboys’ top-ranked prospect, former UTEP edge rusher Kyran Duhon, ranks as the No. 127 overall prospect and No. 16 player at his position. The Cowboys more than doubled their transfer portal additions from a season ago in which they added eight players.
The Cowboys may not have landed the big-time names who hit the transfer portal this season, but it appeared the Oklahoma State coaching staff was aiming more along the lines of quantity. The Cowboys hold a current 247Sports class ranking of No. 23 and are ranked fourth in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State landed a few intriguing names in the transfer portal. Former Oklahoma Sooner running back Kalib Hicks will make the drive north next season and brings three years of eligibility to the table. Former LSU Tiger cornerback JK Johnson is searching for a redemption season and believes he can find that in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State football fans have to feel enthusiastic about where the future of the Cowboy program is heading.
