Oklahoma State Pursuing Nebraska WR Transfer Jaylen Lloyd
Oklahoma State is looking to add another offensive weapon through the transfer portal.
It appears the Cowboys are pursuing Nebraska wide receiver transfer Jaylen Lloyd. On Friday, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that OSU was hosting him on a visit, and that he also plans to visit Arkansas, Kansas State and Mississippi State.
Should OSU be able to bring Lloyd to Stillwater, he could be an immediate impact player for the Cowboys’ new-look offense. After OSU’s 3-9 season, most of the team’s offensive production is on its way out of Stillwater, leading to a heavy presence in the transfer portal for the Pokes.
Lloyd has spent the past two seasons at Nebraska and been a big-play threat for the Cornhuskers. Throughout the past two seasons, he has 19 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns.
Playing in 23 games across his first two seasons, Lloyd could come to Stillwater with another two seasons of eligibility and play alongside a talented young quarterback room that just added TCU transfer and former four-star Hauss Hejny.
OSU pursuing wide receivers in the transfer portal is no surprise, given its losses in that department this offseason. The team’s top three receivers in 2024 will not be in Stillwater next season. Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens finished their eligibility, while De’Zhaun Stribling transferred to Ole Miss.
While the Cowboys have returning pieces such as Talyn Shettron and Da’Wain Lofton to help the Cowboys’ downfield attack, bringing in other helpful players will be massive. As new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham looks to take OSU back to being an elite offensive team, having various weapons for his quarterback to throw to downfield will be massive.
