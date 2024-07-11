Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Calls Stillwater, Lubbock Toughest Big 12 Road Games
This week marked the annual Big 12 Football Media Days, a summer event featuring players and coaches from every school in the conference.
Oklahoma State sent four representatives to Las Vegas for the 2024 installment of media days, with Alan Bowman, Ollie Gordon II, Nick Martin, Collin Oliver and Mike Gundy meeting the press.
During the week, Bowman was asked about the toughest places to play in the Big 12 and was not shy in his response.
"I would say Stillwater at night," Bowman said. "The darkest sky in America. Whenever it gets rowdy, it's a lot of fun. So definitely, Boone Pickens Stadium is loud. I would attest to my other school I went to, Texas Tech. Lubbock at night is also really fun and really loud. I haven't been to this one, and I've been to a lot of college stadiums in my seven years. I have not been to BYU at night, but I've heard it's electric and we're going to be there in (October), so I'm excited for that."
Bowman has plenty of experience playing at Boone Pickens Stadium and Jones AT&T Stadium after his lengthy journey in college football.
Bowman played his first season in Stillwater last year, helping lead the Cowboys to a 10-4 record and a 6-1 record at Boone Pickens Stadium. Prior to his career with the Pokes, the Grapevine, TX, product spent two seasons at Michigan and three at Texas Tech.
Bowman started games for the Red Raiders in each of his three seasons with the team, but dealt with a variety of injury issues and transferred to Ann Arbor after the 2020 season.
OSU will travel to Provo, UT, to face BYU in a night contest on October 18, giving Bowman and the Cowboys their first look at the Cougars fanbase.
