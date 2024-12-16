Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Declares for NFL Draft
Oklahoma State’s veteran quarterback is looking for a spot at the next level.
After seven seasons of college football, including two with OSU, Alan Bowman announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft on Monday. He will be in the draft pool alongside OSU stars such as Ollie Gordon and Nick Martin.
While Bowman’s ability to make it at the professional level seems to be limited, he will give it a shot over the next several months. At the very least, Bowman is among the most experienced quarterbacks looking for a spot in the league next season.
Bowman had his best overall season in his first year with the Cowboys, throwing for 3,460 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading OSU to 10 wins and a spot in the Big 12 Championship. He slowed down in his second year to finish his time in Stillwater with 5,883 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 26 interceptions across 25 games.
While this past season might have soured some fans’ view of Bowman, his impact in Stillwater will be hard to forget. As he signed off in his draft announcement on social media, Bowman is the last Bedlam winning quarterback, helping OSU to a 27-24 win against the Sooners in 2023 and even scoring a 13-yard rushing touchdown.
Before coming to Stillwater, Bowman spent the past two seasons as a backup at Michigan as the Wolverines made back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff. He ended up at Michigan after losing his starting spot at Texas Tech, where he got out to a blazing start to his career.
As a freshman in 2018, Bowman had 2,638 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions across eight games for the Red Raiders. Averaging well over 300 passing yards per game at Texas Tech, Bowman’s gunslinger reputation was born in the early stages of his career.
Bowman will head to the draft with 11,212 career passing yards, 65 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. With seven years of college football under his belt, Bowman should at least be prepared to make a run at an NFL roster spot.
