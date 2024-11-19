Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman to Face Former Team on Saturday
The Oklahoma State Cowboys' 2024 football season is all but over. The Cowboys only have two games remaining on the season and are on the fast track to only their second losing season in the past 20 years. Their hopes of becoming bowl-eligible were dashed a week ago, and now they are just hoping to close out the season with a couple of victories.
The Cowboy faithful around the state of Oklahoma is hoping to see some new faces in the final two games of the regular season in hopes of gaining some sort of motivation heading into the next season. Yet, it may be time to let the seniors close their career on the field that gave them so many memories.
No one Cowboy has garnished more attention this season than senior Alan Bowman. The attention hasn’t been all good for Bowman this season and he has been the center of numerous weeks of quarterback controversy following the Cowboys' early Big 12 Conference struggles.
Bowman is in season seven of his collegiate career, with his first career start coming way back in 2018, when he took the field as a freshman for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Many will forget that Bowman threw for a near-freshman-record 605 yards in his first season for Texas Tech.
He had a medical redshirt in 2019 and another in 2021 at Michigan. He played in three games for Michigan in 2022 before transferring to Oklahoma State for what was supposed to be his final season of collegiate football. Bowman was second in the Big 12 with 3,460 passing yards and ranked in the top 20 in the FBS for total passing yards in 2023.
He was granted another year of eligibility in 2024 in what was going to be his farewell tour. The cards weren’t dealt in his favor and his final season with the Cowboys has been less than favorable. But Bowman deserves to face the team that gave him his start this weekend and hopefully win back the Cowboy fan base with a strong final two games of the season.
