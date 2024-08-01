Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Oklahoma State’s quarterback could be among the nation’s best on and off the field in 2024.
On Monday, OSU quarterback Alan Bowman was named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watch list. The Wuerffel Trophy is college football’s premier award for community service and is named after former Heisman winner and Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel.
Bowman was named to the watch list in 2023 and has worked in the community throughout college and Stillwater, with a particular focus on mental health.
On the field, Bowman finally found his home at OSU last season after losing the starting job at Texas Tech and spending time as a backup at Michigan. His time with the Cowboys still had a rocky start as he was part of OSU’s three-quarterback system to begin last season.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State's Schedule Not Among Big 12's Toughest
Going into the Cowboys’ first conference game against Iowa State, Bowman was named the full-time starter and was never in danger of losing his spot the rest of the season. He finished the season with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. While his turnover numbers were a bit high, his impact offensively made up for his mistakes.
Bowman finished his first campaign as a Cowboy with 3,460 yards and had five games with at least 300 passing yards. His biggest game came in OSU’s Texas Bowl win against Texas A&M, where he threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns.
While OSU’s offense is built around Ollie Gordon, no Mike Gundy team is complete without a high-powered passing attack. In his 11 games as a starter, Bowman averaged 40 pass attempts and was a significant piece of OSU’s offense.
As he enters his final college season, Bowman has an opportunity to help OSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance and win the team’s first Big 12 title since 2011.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State in Contention for Trio of 2026 Prospects
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.