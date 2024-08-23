Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Talks About Growing Up with MLB Star Bobby Witt Jr.
Next weekend, Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman will begin his seventh season as a college football player.
The veteran signal caller's lengthy collegiate career has allowed Bowman to see a number of his friends from grade school and high school begin their professional careers in a number of different industries.
The Grapevine, TX, product said that some of his former acquaintances own their own business, have already been promoted at their job, or have left for military and returned home of completing their service.
One of Bowman's childhood friends, however, has found success in his career on the national scene.
Bobby Witt Jr., an All-Star third baseman for the Kansas City Royals, is also from the Dallas area and played football with Bowman when the two were growing up.
"Yeah, Bobby Witt's been in the MLB for a long time," Bowman said on Thursday. "We weren't as close in high school but we grew up and played on the same 7-on-7 team. It's just kind of fun to see all my friends kind of, I wouldn't say grow up, but just kind of go one and do their different things and I'm still here, but I'll hopefully be there soon."
Bowman's career began at Texas Tech in 2018 with the former 3-star recruit playing in eight games and racking up 2,638 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a true freshman. Bowman spent two more years in Lubbock, but injuries prevented the veteran quarterback from achieving the same success he found in his first year on the roster.
Following his time at TTU, Bowman transferred to Michigan and went 8-of-11 for 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two years with the Wolverines.
After his final year at Michigan, Bowman transferred to Stillwater and eventually took over as the starter after sharing reps with fellow Cowboys' signal callers Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel, throwing for a career-high 3,460 yards to go along with 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
