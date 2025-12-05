Fans Rip Refs for Controversial Offensive Pass Interference Call on Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson
As the Cowboys attempted to mount a comeback against the Lions on Thursday Night Football, their efforts were thwarted in part because of a controversial offensive pass interference call on tight end Jake Ferguson.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys finally came within one possession of the Lions with a touchdown that made the score 30-27. The Lions then extended their lead to 37-27 with another touchdown.
The Cowboys got the ball back again midway through the fourth quarter, and were driving down the field. They got into the red zone, and were facing third-and-3 from the Lions’ 11-yard line with just under four minutes remaining. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw to tight end Jake Ferguson, who was unable to come down with the football as a flag was thrown. Surprisingly, Ferguson was called for offensive pass interference, even though he didn’t appear to illegally contact or push off the defender.
Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay was not a fan of the call. He said, “I just see him kind of swimming through. I don’t see offensive pass interference. He swims through, which is perfectly legal, and then gets grabbed. I don’t see offensive pass interference at all.”
Other people tuning into the game were also not fans of the call.
Ultimately the penalty ended up getting declined and the Cowboys kicked a field goal to lower the Lions’ lead to seven. On the ensuing drive, the Lions scored another touchdown on a Jahmyr Gibbs run to go up 44-30 and ended up winning the game by that score.
This was certainly not the first questionable call in the game. Early in the matchup, the Lions appeared to sack Prescott in his own end zone for a safety, but the call was overturned after the officials ruled Prescott had the ball out of the end zone when the Lions initially made contact with him.
Fortunately, the right team came out with the win. The Lions ultimately deserved the victory after putting together a better performance all-around while the Cowboys committed three turnovers and allowing five sacks. In what was a crucial game for both teams looking to keep up in the NFC playoff picture, the Lions rightfully came out of top.