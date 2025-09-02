Oklahoma State's QB Situation Remains Complex After Hauss Hejny Injury
Oklahoma State’s quarterback situation might seem simpler after Thursday, but it’s only getting more interesting.
OSU opened its season with a 27-7 win against UT Martin last week, but it also lost Hauss Hejny for the next several weeks, with the starting quarterback suffering a broken left foot. Considering there was a two-man battle for the starting spot throughout fall camp, Zane Flores will naturally take over as the lone quarterback against Oregon in Week 2, a spot he might have been able to earn anyway.
However, with Hejny out of the equation against UT Martin, the offense was far from perfect. Still, Flores will be able to prepare throughout the week knowing he is the starter and has three quarters of play under his belt, which should be helpful.
For now, the quarterback situation is rather simple, with Flores taking over as the Cowboys’ starter and potentially earning the starting spot for the rest of the season. While Hejny is expected to be back, likely in October, it’s unknown if the battle will reopen, Hejny will take over as the starter again or if Flores will have proven enough for QB1 to officially be his job to lose.
Although that is certainly the most pressing question for the long-term outlook at quarterback, the short-term outlook is also quite intriguing. While there is no doubt who will be starting, things could get quite interesting if Flores is sidelined for any reason.
On the depth chart for Week 2, true freshman Banks Bowen is listed as Flores’ lone backup. In his Monday presser, Mike Gundy explained that Bowen is getting all of the reps at QB2 and would be the next viable option if Flores goes down.
While Stillwater product Mason Schubart is the fourth and final quarterback on the roster, Sam Jackson V could also be in the mix in some variety as a passer if Flores gets hurt, especially against Oregon. Jackson has some experience playing quarterback, most notably at Cal, throwing for 556 yards, five touchdowns and two picks in 2023.
Although Jackson wasn’t always the most reliable or consistent quarterback, he has some experience against Power Four competition, which could be especially valuable if Bowen gets thrown into the fire in the second game of his collegiate career.
Against UT Martin, Jackson had a play where he had the option to throw before tucking and running, and Gundy noted that his experience as a passer was something OSU wanted to use in the future. Still, the Cowboys will be in some real trouble if Flores is a no-go at any point in Hejny’s absence.
Generally, the Cowboys have their quarterback situation figured out, but things will certainly get more interesting if anything happens to Flores. As long as the third-year freshman is good to go, he will be given the keys to drive OSU’s offense for at least the next few weeks.